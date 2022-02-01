Initial 2022 Round Rock Express Promotional Schedule Revealed

ROUND ROCK, Texas - With just over two months to go until baseball season, the Round Rock Express are excited to unveil the team's initial promotional schedule. To coincide with the release of the promotional schedule, single-game tickets to all 72 Express home games are on sale now via RRExpress.com/Tickets. The fun begins with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. as the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) come to town to kick off the 2022 campaign.

Each and every one of Round Rock's 72 home games will feature something special to enjoy thanks to a series of nightly promotions:

The E-Train will don Austin Senators uniforms every Tuesday night as part of the brand new 512uesday, a weekly celebration of all things Central Texas

A perennial fan favorite, $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas, presented by Mrs Baird's, shifts to Wednesdays in 2022 as each Monday (with the exception of Monday, July 4) has now become a league-wide off-day

The Original Thirsty Thursday, presented by Firetrol Protection Systems, returns for another season as the Express will offer discounted domestic draft and canned beers

The E-Train will once again kick off the weekend by lighting up the night sky with the return of Bud Light Friday Fireworks following each of the team's Friday home games

From concerts to giveaways and everything in between, Saturdays at the Ballpark, presented by A+ Federal Credit Union, is the place to be with a unique promotion during each Saturday home game

Finally, H-E-B Kids Days offer fun for even the youngest Express fans every Sunday with free inflatables and train rides outside the ballpark before the game and the opportunity to run the bases after the game

In addition to each of the nightly promotions listed above, all Thursday home games in 2022 will feature Pints & Pups, presented by H-E-B. Fans are invited to bring their four-legged friends to Dell Diamond every Thursday night home game for some extra company while enjoying beer specials as part of The Original Thirsty Thursday, presented by Firetrol Protection Systems.

This year's promotional calendar is highlighted by 15 unique theme nights, with more to be announced soon:

The Round Rock Express will kick off their 22nd season of professional baseball in Central Texas with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 5, complete with postgame fireworks, all presented by Dell Technologies

The annual 90s Night returns on Saturday, April 9 and will feature a special postgame concert by Austin's own 90s alternative rock cover band Zoodust, presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies

Texas State University presents STEM-FOR-ALL Night on Sunday, April 10 as fans can enjoy an up close look at space and technology elements like telescopes, drones and more inside the United Heritage Center

The annual Education Day is set for Wednesday, April 20 as Dell Diamond becomes the biggest classroom in Texas with exhibits across the ballpark covering science, history, geography and math

As part of Minor League Baseball's "The Nine" initiative, the Express will become the Austin Black Senators for a celebration of Austin's earliest baseball team and its star infielder Willie Wells on Saturday, April 23

The force will be strong in Round Rock on Friday, May 13 as the club hosts the perennial fan-favorite

Star Wars Night

Bam! Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series swoops into Round Rock on Friday, June 3 as the E-Train will don unique Marvel-themed uniforms during the game

A handful of lucky fans will leave the game on Saturday, June 4 in a set of previously loved wheels as part of the 22nd annual Win a Used Car Night, presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships

One of the most popular nights of the season, Princess Night, is back on Wednesday, June 15 as Dell Diamond transforms into a royal palace featuring princesses throughout the ballpark, complete with a VIP experience upgrade available that includes meet-and-greet opportunities with all characters in attendance

Fans can boogie on down to 80s Night on Saturday, June 18 and enjoy a postgame concert by Austin's top 80s cover band, The Spazmatics, presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies

Round Rock's only Monday home game of the season comes on Monday, July 4 as the Express and United Heritage Credit Union present an Independence Day Celebration with the largest fireworks show of the year

The Express will pay homage to the local Legend of the Round Rock Hairy Man on Saturday, July 9 by donning special Round Rock Hairy Men uniforms

Live from Dell Diamond, it's Saturday Night! The Express will host a tribute to sketch comedy, complete with a musical guest, The Spazmatics, presented by St. David's and Dell Technologies, on Saturday, July 23

America's favorite paper salesman himself, actor Leslie David Baker, will be on hand for Pretzel Night, presented by H-E-B, on Friday, July 29, with a VIP experience upgrade available that includes a Q&A session, guaranteed autograph, photo opportunity and a soft pretzel

Finally, fans can experience magic and spells abound at Dell Diamond on Friday, August 19 as the Express host Wizarding Night at the Ballpark

The St. David's Postgame Concert Series, presented by Dell Technologies, returns in 2022 with one live postgame concert each month during the season. Austin's own 90s alternative rock cover band Zoodust kicks off the tunes with a postgame show on Saturday, April 9 to cap off 90s Night. The remaining five postgame concerts will all feature the fan-favorite 80s rock group The Spazmatics, who will perform on the center field stage on Saturday, May 21, Saturday, June 18, Saturday, July 23, Saturday, August 20 and Saturday, September 10. Weather permitting, all fans with a game ticket will be invited onto the field to enjoy the shows up close and personal.

Four giveaways are already slated for 2022, with many more set to be announced as the season draws nearer:

Leading off, the first 3,000 fans through the gates of Dell Diamond on Friday, April 8 will receive an Express baseball cap, presented by the Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships

On Sunday, June 5, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2022 Round Rock Express baseball card set thanks to WGU Texas

The first bobblehead giveaway of the season is slated for Saturday, July 30 as Whataburger presents the 22nd annual installment of the Nolan Ryan bobblehead giveaway for the first 2,500 fans in attendance

Finally, the first 5,000 fans to arrive on Friday, September 9 will receive a 2023 Express magnet schedule, presented by Michelob Ultra

Round Rock will once again take part in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión campaign as the Express will transform into the Round Rock Chupacabras on Sunday, May 22, Wednesday, June 29 and Friday, July 22.

Finally, the Express are proud to partner with Brown Distributing to host a trio of Brew Reviews throughout the season. Brown Distributing will be on hand with craft beer and seltzer sampling throughout the stadium on Tuesday, April 5, Thursday, June 2 and Thursday, August 18. Also thanks to Brown Distributing, the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will make an appearance at Dell Diamond from Saturday, April 23 - Thursday, April 28.

Tickets to all 72 Round Rock Express home games are available now via RRExpress.com/Tickets. Round Rock's initial promotional schedule for the 2022 season is below. Please note, several more theme nights, giveaways and other events will be added to the lineup and announced in the future. All items listed are subject to change.

Date Time Opponent Promotion(s)

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Opening Day

5-Apr (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Dell Technologies

Brew Review

presented by Brown Distributing

Opening Day Postgame Fireworks (train themed show)

presented by Dell Technologies

Wednesday, April 6 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

(San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, April 7 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Pints & Pups

(San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Express Cap Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

8-Apr (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships

Friday Fireworks (90s themed show)

presented by Bud Light

Saturday, April 9 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas 90s Night

(San Diego Padres affiliate) Zoodust Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's & Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas STEM-FOR-ALL Night

10-Apr (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Texas State University

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes 512uesday

19-Apr (Colorado Rockies affiliate)

Wednesday, April 20 12:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Education Day

(Colorado Rockies affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, April 21 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Pints & Pups

(Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Friday Fireworks (history of hip hop themed show)

22-Apr (Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, April 23 6:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Austin Black Senators Night

(Colorado Rockies affiliate) Budweiser Clydesdales at Dell Diamond

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Budweiser Clydesdales at Dell Diamond

24-Apr (Colorado Rockies affiliate) Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees Budweiser Clydesdales at Dell Diamond

26-Apr (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) 512uesday

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees Budweiser Clydesdales at Dell Diamond

27-Apr (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Salt Lake Bees Budweiser Clydesdales at Dell Diamond

28-Apr (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) Pints & Pups

presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers 512uesday

10-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate)

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

11-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Pints & Pups

12-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Star Wars Night

13-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Friday Fireworks (Star Wars themed show)

presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday at the Ballpark

14-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Kids Day

15-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Friday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Friday Fireworks (George Strait themed show)

20-May (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

21-May (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by St. David's & Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Round Rock Chupacabras

22-May (San Diego Padres affiliate) as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión campaign

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers 512uesday

31-May (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate)

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

1-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Brew Review

2-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Brown Distributing

Pints & Pups

presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

3-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) Friday Fireworks (Marvel themed show)

presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Win a Used Car Night

4-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Nyle Maxwell Family of Dealerships

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Express Baseball Card Set Giveaway (first 3,000 fans)

5-Jun (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by WGU Texas

Kids Day

presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys 512uesday

14-Jun (Houston Astros affiliate)

Wednesday, June 15 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys Princess Night

(Houston Astros affiliate) $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys Pints & Pups

16-Jun (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys Friday Fireworks (80s themed show)

17-Jun (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys 80s Night

18-Jun (Houston Astros affiliate) The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's & Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys Kids Day

19-Jun (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators 512uesday

28-Jun (Oakland Athletics affiliate)

Wednesday, June 29 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators Round Rock Chupacabras

(Oakland Athletics affiliate) as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión campaign

$1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators Pints & Pups

30-Jun (Oakland Athletics affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Monday, 6:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Independence Day Celebration

4-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Independence Day Postgame Fireworks

presented by United Heritage Credit Union

Wednesday, July 6 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

(Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Pints & Pups

7-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Friday Fireworks (fairytale themed show)

8-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Legend of the Round Rock Hairy Man

9-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. Albuquerque Isotopes Kids Day

10-Jul (Colorado Rockies affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators Round Rock Chupacabras

22-Jul (Oakland Athletics affiliate) as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión campaign

Friday Fireworks (Selena themed show)

presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators Live from Dell Diamond, it's Saturday Night!

23-Jul (Oakland Athletics affiliate) The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

presented by St. David's & Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. Las Vegas Aviators Kids Day

24-Jul (Oakland Athletics affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Sacramento River Cats 512uesday

26-Jul (San Francisco Giants affiliate)

Wednesday, July 27 7:05 p.m. Sacramento River Cats $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

(San Francisco Giants affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Sacramento River Cats Pints & Pups

28-Jul (San Francisco Giants affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. Sacramento River Cats Pretzel Night with Leslie David Baker

29-Jul (San Francisco Giants affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Friday Fireworks (workplace themed show)

presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 7:05 p.m. Sacramento River Cats Nolan Ryan Bobblehead Giveaway (first 2,500 fans)

30-Jul (San Francisco Giants affiliate) presented by Whataburger

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. Sacramento River Cats Kids Day

31-Jul (San Francisco Giants affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas 512uesday

16-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate)

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

17-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Brew Review

18-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by Brown Distributing

Pints & Pups

presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 7:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Wizarding Night at the Ballpark

19-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) Friday Fireworks (magic themed show)

presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

20-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by St. David's & Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 6:05 p.m. El Paso Chihuahuas Kids Day

21-Aug (San Diego Padres affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers 512uesday

30-Aug (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate)

Wednesday, August 31 6:35 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

(Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 6:35 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Pints & Pups

1-Sep (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 6:35 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Friday Fireworks (college football themed show)

2-Sep (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:35 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday at the Ballpark

3-Sep (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Oklahoma City Dodgers Kids Day

4-Sep (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys 512uesday

6-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate)

Wednesday, September 7 12:05 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys $1 Hot Dogs and Sodas

(Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Mrs Baird's

Thursday, 6:35 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys Pints & Pups

8-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

The Original Thirsty Thursday

presented by Firetrol Protection Systems

Friday, 6:35 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys 2023 Schedule Magnet Giveaway (first 5,000 fans)

9-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by Michelob Ultra

Friday Fireworks (one-hit wonder themed show)

presented by Bud Light

Saturday, 6:05 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys The Spazmatics Postgame Concert

10-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by St. David's & Dell Technologies

Saturday at the Ballpark

presented by A+ Federal Credit Union

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. Sugar Land Space Cowboys Kids Day

11-Sep (Houston Astros affiliate) presented by H-E-B

Full seasonÂ andÂ mini seasonÂ membership plans, as well as allÂ single game tickets, are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visitÂ RRExpress.comÂ or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to theÂ E-Train email newsletterÂ and keep up with the Express onÂ Facebook,Â InstagramÂ andÂ Twitter!

