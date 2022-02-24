Individual Tickets to Go on Sale March 4th

(Reading, PA) - It's almost here! The Reading Fightin Phils cannot wait to release individual tickets to the public for the 2022 season. On Friday, March 4th, fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets any R-Phils home game throughout the season. Ticket prices for general admission and reserved seating will remain the same price as last season! Advance general admission price is $7 and reserved seats start at $10. Reading fans will also have access to specific game-day promotions that will be released daily throughout this week. The season will begin ON-TIME on Friday, April 8th against the Somerset Patriots (Yankees).

Fireworks, giveaways, and theme nights will be made public for the upcoming season. All tickets will be available to our fans at rphils.com. The Fightins encourage everyone to purchase their individual tickets in advance, as the day of game pricing does rise.

Give yourself something to look forward to in this cold weather. There's nothing better than sitting in the warmth with a drink and hot dog in hand watching America's pastime. Whether you are here for the baseball, the entertainment, or to socialize, there is something for everyone at FirstEnergy Stadium. Don't miss out on the opportunity to celebrate and make memories with family and friends. Join us in a return to normalcy this summer at America's Classic Ballpark!

Plan your outings at FirstEnergy Stadium! The twelve R-Phils home series are scheduled as follows:

Fri. April 8 thru Sun. April 10: vs. Somerset (YANKEES)

Tue. April 19 thru Sun. April 24: vs. Harrisburg (NATIONALS)

Tue. May 10 thru Sun. May 15: vs. Bowie (ORIOLES)

Tue. May 24 thru Sun. May 29: vs. Binghamton (METS)

Tue. June 7 thru Sun. June 12: vs. Altoona (PIRATES)

Tue. June 14 thru Sun. June 19: vs. Portland (RED SOX)

Tue. June 28 thru Sun. July 3: vs. Somerset (YANKEES)

Tue. July 12 thru Sun. July 17: vs. New Hampshire (BLUE JAYS)

Tue. August 2 thru Sun. August 7: vs. Hartford (ROCKIES)

Tue. August 16 thru Sun. August 21: vs. Portland (RED SOX)

Tue. August 23 thru Sun. August 28: vs. Binghamton (METS)

Tue. September 6 thru Sun. September 11: vs. New Hampshire (BLUE JAYS)

Bookings for season tickets, mini plans, ticket book packages, box seat flex bank ticket packages, and group outings are now open for purchase! This option allows you to reserve your seat in the stadium before tickets are available to the general public.

Fireworks and MEGA blast days are already available on the website. Look there for information on our specialty days such as Breast Cancer Awareness Night, Scout Night, and many more! Follow us on our website and social media platforms as we release all of our upcoming promotions for the season including numerous giveaways and theme nights.

Use rphils.com/tickets to purchase online or visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office from 8:30AM-4:30PM. Feel free to call 601-370-BALL or email questions@fightins.com with any questions!

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

