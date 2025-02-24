Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now

February 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Individual game tickets to all Albuquerque Isotopes 2025 home games are on sale now. The Isotopes will host 75 games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park with the Home Opener scheduled for Tuesday, April 1 at 6:35 pm against the Salt Lake Bees, affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Click here for the complete 2025 schedule. The Isotopes 2025 season is presented by New Mexico Aging Services.

The promotional calendar is filled with numerous fan favorites: six Mariachis games, 16 Fireworks Shows, July 4th, Dukes Retro Night, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night and several giveaway nights. Click here for the full day-by-day promotional calendar.

Fans may visit abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Additionally, the Mariachis 6-pack, which guarantees a seat to every 2025 Mariachis game and comes with a limited-edition Mariachis con Carazón adjustable hat (while supplies last), is on sale now for $145, a significant savings off the game day price. For other information about Season Ticket Memberships, the new Weekend Plan, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.com or call (505) 924-2255.

