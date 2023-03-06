Individual Game Tickets on Sale Now

Individual game tickets to all 75 Albuquerque Isotopes home games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field are on sale now.

Fans may visit abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office Monday-Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm or Saturday 10:00 am - 4:00 pm. The Isotopes Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4 at 6:35 pm against Salt Lake. Click here for the complete schedule.

The promotional calendar is filled with fan favorites: six Mariachis games, 15 Fireworks Shows, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night and 21 giveaway nights. Click here for the full day-by-day promotional calendar.

