Individual Game Shuckers' Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM

BILOXI, MS - Tickets for all 69 Biloxi Shuckers home games for the 2022 season will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 4 at 10 am.

With the Shuckers' move to digital ticketing in 2021, fans that wish to buy tickets can purchase them online at biloxishuckers.com or through Ticketmaster. Tickets start as low as $8 and fans can save $3 per ticket by buying tickets in advance.

"Digital ticketing gives our fans the chance to pick their own seat from anywhere they have a computer or mobile device and ensures that they get the exact seat they want for each game," said Biloxi Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed. "We're looking forward to seeing our fans again in a few weeks and can't wait to welcome them for exciting dates across the entire season!"

Some of the highlights of the schedule include Opening Day on April 12, Easter Sunday on April 17 and the first home game on July 3 for the Shuckers since 2019. The Shuckers' 2022 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

The Biloxi Shuckers open their seventh season on the road against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday, April 8. Biloxi then returns to MGM Park for their home opener against the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm. Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are now available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

Prior to the start of the Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic, a Top 25 college baseball matchup on March 8 and 9 as the defending national champion Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Suites are sold out for both games, but individual tickets are available for both games at biloxishuckers.com.

