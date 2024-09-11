Indians Outlast Canadians in Game 1 of NWLCS

September 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Jose Cordova capped off a perfect night at the plate with a tie-breaking single in the top of the ninth as the Indians outlasted the Canadians, 4-3, in Game 1 of the Northwest League Championship Series in Vancouver.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cordova finished the evening 3-for-3 while also chipping in a stolen base in the win.

GJ Hill erased an early 2-0 deficit with a two-run homer in top of the fifth off Vancouver starter Ryan Watson. Hill's home run with his fifth in the last six games and 21st overall this season.

Bryant Betancourt tied the game with a long solo home run in the seventh and scored the game-winning run after reaching on a triple in the ninth.

Spokane starter Jack Mahoney delivered a gutsy performance in front of a hostile crowd at Nat Bailey Stadium. The right-hander allowed eight hits and three earned runs over 5.1 innings while striking seven against just two walks.

Bryson Hammer, Carlos Torres, and Sam Weatherly combined for 3.2 scoreless innings of relief to close out the win for Spokane.

NEXT GAME - Wednesday, September 11th at 7:05 P.M.

Spokane RHP Connor Staine (4-6, 4.48) vs. Vancouver RHP Juaron Watts-Brown (4-11, 4.72) on

Tune in with Mike Boyle on 103.5 The Game or stream on Bally Live.

