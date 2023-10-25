Indians Announce Front Office Additions, Promotions

October 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Throughout the 2023 season and into the early offseason, the Indianapolis Indians have welcomed seven new full-time hires along with making two internal promotions. The organization recently completed its 121st season of operation and finished fourth out of 120 Minor League Baseball teams in overall (556,775) and average attendance (7,842).

Chantel Heinsen joined the Indians in mid-April as partnership activation coordinator. She previously worked over five years at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a group ticket sales representative and most recently as its ticket operations coordinator until accepting her role at Victory Field. Chantel also served as a game operations/promotions intern with the Indiana Pacers and special events coordinator intern with Special Olympics in 2017. She graduated from the University of Indianapolis in 2017 with a bachelor's degree in sports management and associate's degree in business administration and general management.

Levi Lennard joined the Indians' creative department in mid-June as a graphic designer. Her work experience includes various graphic design roles with Mud Made Apparel, First Baptist Church of Ridgeland, Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Mississippi College (Clinton) and within the Mississippi College athletic department, where she played three years of volleyball. She graduated from Mississippi College in May with a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design with a marketing concentration.

Zach Green rejoined the Indians' field operations department in mid-June as field operations coordinator. He interned with the field operations staff during the 2022 season and was also part of the day/night crew. He previously worked for FIELDS, which provides comprehensive management and consulting solutions for natural turf athletic fields in all sports, and was assigned to work on the outdoor sports facilities at Ben Davis (Indianapolis) High School.

Ethan Fleischer started his Indians tenure in early September as a corporate sales account executive. Prior to joining the Indians, he worked for Roto Street Journal as a writer and podcast host and Halftime Hoops as a content and production intern, and founded, owned and sold his own company, The Athlete Brand Development Firm, which signed over 20 Division 1 student-athletes to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contracts. He was chapter president of Alpha Epsilon Pi and graduated from Indiana (Bloomington) University in 2022 with a bachelor's degree in sports marketing and management and business minor.

Cameron Hicks joined the Indians in early September as a ticket sales account executive. In 2023 alone, he worked for ISBI 360 - a third-party ticket selling company - was a sponsorship scout intern with SponsorUnited and a ticket sales intern with Pacers Sports & Entertainment. He also was a food and beverage specialist at Target in 2022 and a seasonal risk management specialist with Freedom Mortgage in 2021. He graduated from Ball State (Muncie, Ind.) University with a bachelor's degree in sports administration and minors in foundations of management and telecommunications.

Sam Lewandowski joined the Indians as a ticket sales account executive in mid-September after working the 2023 season as a ticket/group sales associate with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Sam played four years of baseball and graduated from Bethel (Mishawaka, Ind.) University in May with a bachelor of arts degree in business management, marketing concentration and sports management minor. He also worked in the sports information department at Bethel and spent two summers with the Indians in operations support and as a premium services intern.

Nick Schreck, who worked with the Indians as a stadium operations assistant during the 2023 season, transitioned into a full-time role as stadium operations coordinator on Oct. 1. He spent three seasons with the Fort Wayne TinCaps as a ball boy and clubhouse/dugout attendant, became a summer intern at the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne, Ind., and most recently worked as a CSC Staff Member Volunteer at Lucas Oil Stadium prior to joining the Indians. Nick graduated from Ball State University in May with a bachelor of science degree in sports administration and a minor in foundations of management.

Kim Duplak continued her ascent in the Indians' stadium operations department and was promoted to director of stadium operations in May. She was a stadium operations intern in 2020, was hired as stadium operations coordinator prior to the 2021 season and moved into the manager role following that campaign. Garrett Rosh was also named as a senior business development executive in June, bringing additional corporate sales responsibilities onto his plate. He first joined the Indians in 2013 as a ticket sales account executive and later became a senior ticket sales account executive and inside sales manager.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 25, 2023

Indians Announce Front Office Additions, Promotions - Indianapolis Indians

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.