Indians Announce Daily Deals for 2024 Season

February 23, 2024 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - At Victory Field, Daily Deals ensure there's something for every fan every day of the week. Single-game tickets for the Indianapolis Indians' 2024 season go on sale to the public at 10 AM ET on Friday, March 1.

"Daily Deals add to the fan experience at Victory Field, whether it's discounted concessions, drinks or tickets, or a postgame fireworks show included in the price of admission," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians president and general manager. "We pride ourselves on providing fun, affordable, memorable entertainment to fans of all ages, and our Daily Deals are a testament to that."

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg will kick off every homestand. Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, popcorn, Cracker Jack® and a new menu item - churros - will all be available for just $1.

Five Half-Off Wednesday Nights presented by AAA Insurance are spaced throughout the season. Box, Reserved and Lawn seats will all be 50% off for games on April 3, May 29, June 19, July 31 and Aug. 28. Fans must enter the code HALF in the coupon code field before selecting and adding seats to their cart.

Thirsty Thursdays™ presented by Sun King Brewery will be in effect for every Thursday home game excluding July 4. Draft beers are only $3.

Friday Fireworks presented by AAA Insurance are returning for every Friday home game this season beginning April 5. Postgame fireworks are also scheduled on Memorial Day (May 27), July 4, July 6 and Sept. 14.

Kids Eat Free Sundays presented by Meijer are in store for every Sunday home game at the Vic. All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission. Knot Hole Kids Club members may run the bases after every Sunday game, too.

The 2024 season is the Indians' 122nd season in continuous operation. The season opener is Friday, March 29, at Louisville, marking the earliest start to the regular season in franchise history. The home opener is Tuesday, April 2, against Memphis.

Full season, half season and mini plans are on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from February 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.