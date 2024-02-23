Gwinnett Stripers, Coca-Cola® to Host Preseason Party on March 10

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers are partnering with Coca-Cola® to host the Coca-Cola Preseason Party at Coolray Field on Sunday, March 10. The rain-or-shine event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets to the event are free, but must be reserved online in advance.

The Coca-Cola Preseason Party will include:

Complimentary Hot Dogs and Soda: Enjoy these ballpark staples, or you can purchase additional food and drinks (beer included) at one of Coolray Field's concession stands.

Self-Guided Tours of Coolray Field: Go behind-the-scenes at the home of the Stripers, including player areas like the clubhouse and dugout.

Preview the new Coca-Cola Front Porch: Be among the first fans to see progress on the new open-air, behind-the-plate group space set to open this spring.

On-Field Batting Practice (weather permitting): For a $10 donation to Children's Miracle Network, you'll get 10 swings at home plate. Hit one of the targets on the fly and win a prize, including a free Luxury Suite for a 2024 home game! Fans are invited to bring their gloves and shag baseballs in the outfield at any time during batting practice for free.

Activities for Kids: Face painting, inflatable games (weather permitting), and more! Stripers' mascot Chopper the Groundhog will also be present to meet fans of all ages.

Prize Raffle: Enter for your chance to win one of several prizes! Raffles will take place every half-hour beginning at 11:30 a.m. (must be present to win). Prizes include, but are not limited to:

Two (2) Club Seats for the Savannah Bananas game at Coolray Field on Saturday, March 23

Autographed baseballs from Gwinnett Stripers and Atlanta Braves players and alums

2023 Stripers Specialty Jerseys

Provide Feedback on New Items: Cast your vote and weigh in on new flavors of BODYARMOR®, new concessions offerings including the Fried Porkchop Sandwich from All the Fixins, and more for 2024.

Single-Game Ticket Sales: Secure seats to all 75 Stripers' home games. Get your tickets to Opening Night, Star Wars Night, Premium Giveaway Saturdays, and more.

Memberships and Kids Club Card Pick-up: Fans who purchased a 2024 Membership can pick up their packages, and fans who purchased a Little Anglers Kids Club membership can pick up their membership cards.

New Merchandise at Bobby's Tackle Team Store: Be among the first to purchase all-new Stripers' apparel for the 2024 season, including caps, jerseys, sweatshirts, and more.

Apply to Join our Gameday Staff: If you missed the Job Fair on January 20, you can still submit your application for seasonal positions like Guest Services, Ticket Sellers, Hype Squad, Grounds Crew, and more.

Parking is free. Fans will enter the ballpark through the Main Gate. No outside food or drink is allowed.

Gwinnett Stripers' Opening Night at Coolray Field is set for Tuesday, April 2 vs. Louisville. Single-game tickets are on sale now at GoStripers.com/tickets. For more information on Memberships, Groups, Suites, and more, visit GoStripers.com.

