Indianapolis Indians Charities Golf Outing Recap

INDIANAPOLIS - Thanks to a 32-team field, hole sponsors and generous donations from participants who purchased raffle tickets, cheat bags and played in the Tee Box Chipping Challenge, Indianapolis Indians Charities raised over $20,000 in its charity golf outing at Broadmoor Country Club. The success of the golf outing enables IIC to fulfill its annual mission of providing for the community by strengthening youth, family, neighborhood and educational development.

When the round concluded, three teams finished within a stroke of each other for the title. Ric Cabrera, Neal Johnson, Alicia Peck and Cheyne Reiter took home first place by shooting 18 under to hold off Craig Huls, Rodney Kuhl, Nick Venice and Joel Zawacki at 17 under. The champions rolled in 16 birdies, one eagle and one par. Team Zawacki earned second place over Adam Basinger, Evan Buckley and Joey Stevenson by way of a tiebreaker that was not settled until the eighth handicap hole. All individuals received gift certificates to the Broadmoor Country Club pro shop.

Five golfers secured closest to the pin and/or longest drive honors. Wes Bankert led the charge by winning the men's longest drive on hole No. 9 and closest to the pin on No. 15. Alicia Peck's best drive of the day came at an opportune time on No. 9 to win the women's longest drive contest. Other closest to the pin winners were Travis Visley on No. 4, Jeremy Smith on No. 8 (a near hole-in-one, no less), and Randy Rennaker on No. 11.

Many golfers sunk at least one chip during the Tee Box Chipping Challenge on the 10th tee box, but Chad Bohm emerged victorious from the drawing to win a Yuengling cooler.

Thank you again for playing in the 2020 Indianapolis Indians Charities Golf Outing. IIC looks forward to welcoming all golfers back in 2021!

