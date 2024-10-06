Indianapolis Indians Announce 2025 Schedule

October 6, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today released the 2025 schedule. The Indians will begin the 123rd season in franchise history with a three-game weekend series starting Friday, March 28, at St. Paul (Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins). Indy returns home to Victory Field on Tuesday, April 1, to open a six-game set against Iowa (Chicago Cubs). First pitch for the home opener is set for 6:35 PM.

Game times are subject to change.

The Indians' 75-game home slate includes contests on Easter (April 20 vs. Toledo at 1:35 PM), Mother's Day (May 11 vs. Columbus at 1:35 PM), Memorial Day (May 26 vs. Nashville at 6:15 PM), Father's Day (June 15 vs. St. Paul at 1:35 PM) and the Fourth of July (July 4 vs. Louisville at 6:35 PM). Indianapolis has only played at home on each of those five holidays in one other season (2014) since Victory Field opened in 1996.

The Indians will face 12 of 19 International League opponents in 2025 and will host nine of them. Indianapolis hosts Iowa for two six-game series to bookend the home schedule and welcomes Toledo (Detroit Tigers) and Omaha (Kansas City Royals), the 2024 International League champion, to Victory Field for 12 games each. The Indians' other home foes include Louisville (Cincinnati Reds) for nine games and Buffalo (Toronto Blue Jays), Columbus (Cleveland Guardians), Gwinnett (Atlanta Braves), Nashville (Milwaukee Brewers) and St. Paul for six games apiece. Indy has not hosted the Braves' Triple-A affiliate at the Vic since 2019.

Following a 12-game road trip at St. Paul and Omaha, the Indians play two consecutive six-game home sets vs. Columbus and Louisville in May. Indy also has a nine-game homestand vs. Louisville and Gwinnett in July and a 12-game road trip at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse in August. Indy has not played the Yankees or Mets affiliates since 2019.

All Sunday series finales at Victory Field are scheduled to begin at 1:35 PM. Home game times on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays vary depending on the promotion and time of year.

Indianapolis plays 12 home games in April, 17 in May, 13 in June, 15 in July, 12 in August and six in September.

Group and premium reservations may be made for the 2025 season. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or [email protected].

