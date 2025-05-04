Indiana Fever vs. Brazil National Team: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 4, 2025

May 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever move to 2-0 in preseason play with a 108-44 win over the Brazil National Team!

Kelsey Mitchell dropped 17 PTS, 3 STL and Caitlin Clark notched 16 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

