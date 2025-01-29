Indiana Fever Re-Sign All-Star Kelsey Mitchell

January 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever and guard Kelsey Mitchell have agreed to contract terms, cementing the return of the veteran All-Star. It will be Mitchell's eighth WNBA season, all with the Fever.

"Kelsey has been a foundation of our franchise for many years, and we are thrilled to see her return to the Fever," said President of Basketball and Business Operations Kelly Krauskopf, who drafted Mitchell in 2018. "We value Kelsey's commitment to our organization, and we're excited to see her build off a phenomenal 2024, her best season yet. She is one of the best guards in this league and is a cornerstone to building a championship roster."

Drafted No. 2 overall by the Fever, Mitchell is coming off a career-best 2024 season where she was featured in all 40 regular season games, starting all but two, and guiding the franchise to its first playoff appearance since 2016.

Mitchell recorded individual single-season highs, averaging 19.2 points per game, shooting 46.8% from the field. Additionally, the Cincinnati native shot 40.2% from behind the three-point arc and tallied 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, respectively.

"I'm thrilled that Kelsey is returning to Fever. She has been an integral part of this franchise from the moment she was drafted," said Fever Head Coach Stephanie White. "I have watched her journey from the sideline since her time in college and have always admired her work ethic, approach to the game and the way she interacts with her teammates. I can't wait to work with her on a daily basis."

Since 2018, Mitchell has appeared in 235 of a possible 240 games, only missing five games during the 2022 season. In just seven seasons, she ranks No. 2 all-time in points scored (3,923), three-pointers made (558) and career minutes (7,085) for the Fever, and is No. 4 all-time for the team in assists (649). Mitchell led the Fever in scoring every season from 2019 to 2023.

A product of Ohio State University, Mitchell was named a WNBA All-Star in both 2023 and 2024. She earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2018.

