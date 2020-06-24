Independence Day Fireworks Celebration Set for July 3

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The tradition of July 3 fireworks at 121 Financial Ballpark will continue in 2020, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are hosting an Independence Day Fireworks Celebration presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships, Renewal by Andersen and Darley's Plumbing at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 3. Fans are invited to come early to the socially-distanced event, with the club screening a baseball movie on the high-definition video board at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

The Jumbo Shrimp are capping capacity at 2,000 attendees, who will be placed in accordance with social distancing guidelines in the 121 Financial Ballpark seating bowl and bleachers. Orders are taken over the phone only, with tickets costing $10 per person for a seating bowl ticket and $8 per person for a bleacher seat. Ticket reps may be reached at (904) 358-2846 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on both Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, or until tickets are sold out.

Parking for attendees of the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will be complimentary in Lot Z. Guests will be asked to show their ticket to the event to the attendant to gain access to the lot.

"We are thrilled to safely host guests for our annual Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at 121 Financial Ballpark," said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. "Safety has always been our top priority at any event we host and will continue to be so in the future. We look forward to continuing our Independence Day celebration tradition amidst these difficult times in an affordable and fun way for families to gather at an outdoor event while safely socially distanced."

In accordance with guidelines set by city and state health authorities, the Jumbo Shrimp have created the following protocols to ensure safety for all attendees at 121 Financial Ballpark:

TICKETS

Tickets for the Jumbo Shrimp's Independence Day Fireworks Celebration must be either printed in advance or displayed on a mobile device. In order to access the ballpark, guests will need to present their ticket at their designated entry point and have all members of their party together at time of entry.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846. Orders are taken over the phone only, with tickets costing $10 per person for a seating bowl ticket and $8 per person for a bleacher seat. Ticket reps may be reached at (904) 358-2846 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on both Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28, or until tickets are sold out.

PARKING & ENTRY

Parking for attendees of the Independence Day Fireworks Celebration will be complementary in Lot Z. Guests will be asked to show their ticket to the event to the attendant to gain access to the lot. All guests will enter 121 Financial Ballpark via the Third Base Gate, on A. Philip Randolph directly across from the arena.

INSIDE THE BALLPARK

No outside food or beverage is permitted. 121 Financial Ballpark concessions will be available for purchase and also cashless, meaning guests must come prepared with card payment options. This event will have a LIMITED BAG policy (limiting bags to personal-sized purses and diaper bags, both subject to search). Wheelchairs, wagons, and strollers are all welcome, but subject to search upon entry.

All Jumbo Shrimp staff will be wearing face coverings, and guests are also strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

