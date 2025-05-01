Incredible Skill You Rarely See in Rugby: Utah vs New England: MLR 2025

May 1, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

What a touch this was from Jordan Trainor to set up Nic Benn in the corner for Utah in MLR 2025 round 7

