In Demand Center Pairing Chan and Jensen Commit to LA

December 10, 2024 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Centers Nick Chan and Matias Jensen teamed up for Shute Shield glory in Australia in 2023 and now the pair are heading to RFCLA in 2015.

Chan and Jenson played key roles in eastern Sydney side Randwick's premiership run in 2023, showing their potential as a lethal inside back pairing.

Both the youngsters have been knocking on the door of Super Rugby sides, featuring in broader squads and Academy programs.

Chan is a powerful inside back, who played 10 at schoolboys level before moving into the midfield as he grew.

The 21-year-old has had preseason opportunities with the Western Force in 2022, playing in their squad on a tour to Japan and also playing his part for the NSW Waratahs squad in 2024, in their recent victory over Kubota Spears in Tokyo.

Chan (right) for the Waratahs against Kobe in November. Photo: NSW Waratahs "I'm thrilled to be joining LA in the MLR for the 2025 season." Said Chan

"The chance to be part of a team that's building something truly special in one of the most dynamic cities in the world is incredibly exciting.

"Over the past few seasons, I've closely followed the growth of the MLR, and I'm eager to contribute to a team that has so much potential, ambition, and drive.

"This opportunity is not only an exciting challenge but also a chance for me to learn and grow in a top-tier professional environment.

"The staff, coaches, and players have built a culture of excellence, and I'm excited to bring my skills to the table while continuing to develop.

"Being in a full-time professional setting in a city that's constantly buzzing with energy and excitement is a major draw for me, and I can't wait to dive into this new chapter.

Jensen featured in preseason trials with the Brumbies in 2024, showing his versatility, playing on the wing.

Jensen said it was a big decision to move from Sydney but the opportunity to play rugby and also help the sport in the US made it an easy one.

"Like all of us international players, I am really looking forward to competing in this exciting and rapidly growing competition, and can't wait to get over, meet the squad and try to build a winning team."

"It's a new challenge, moving to a new country, but the club's been great helping us get ready for a big and, hopefully, successful season.

Jenson makes a break for Randwick in Shute Shield Final. Photo: Ric Mclallen "I'm also really keen to help out young players in Los Angeles become better at rugby and enjoy the communities that the sport brings."

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles said the duo had huge potential.

"Both Matias and Nick have real versatility in their games and they've really been on the edge of Super Rugby in the last couple of years," he said.

"Having some time in a full-time program will really give them both a chance to take the next step in their rugby careers."

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from December 10, 2024

In Demand Center Pairing Chan and Jensen Commit to LA - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.