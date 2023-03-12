In Case You Missed It Funko Friday Lineup Announced

FUNKO FRIDAY STARTING LINEUP ANNOUNCED

With single-game tickets for the entire 2023 season going on sale, Monday, March 13th at 10:00 AM (online only). We wanted to share our Funko Friday giveaway lineup with those that missed the earlier release to help our fans chose what games they want to purchase.

Don't worry, if you still want to go to all of our Funko Fridays, our 12-game Funko Friday ticket plan is still available for only $150.00 (that's only $12.50 per Funko Friday)! You won't find a better ticket package in all of MiLB. CLICK HERE to purchase.

The 2023 Funko Friday lineup:

* April 7: Webbly Blanket Giveaway

* April 21: Funko Friday Lanyard with Freddy Pin Giveaway

* May 5: Funko Baseball Card Giveaway

* May 19: Dan Wilson Pop! Giveaway

* June 2: Plush Webbly Giveaway

* June 9: Webbly Large Pop! Pin Giveaway

* June 30: Ballpark Freddy T-Shirt Giveaway

* July 14: Plush Webbly Giveaway II

* July 21: Pink Jersey Webbly Pop! Giveaway

* August 4: Freddy Funko Vinyl Soda Giveaway (including the Chase)

* August 18: King Felix Pop! Giveaway

* September 8: Poster Giveaway

"We knew our partnership with Funko would present some very unique and creative giveaway items that were truly one-of-a-kind," said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "Fans will love this year's giveaways!"

To see the history of our AquaSox Pops!, we now have a page on our website. To view click HERE.

*Final giveaways and dates are subject to change

For updates on the 2023 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

2023 season tickets, ticket plans, group outings and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

#HowBoutThemFrogs

