In a New Partnership, the Express Announce Renaming of Their "Best Seats in the House"

March 14, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The Eau Claire Express announce the renaming of their "Best Seats" in new partnership with Mancino's Pizza & Grinders.

Another name change is coming to Carson Park this season! In a new partnership with Mancino's Pizza & Grinders, the Express will be renaming their Best Seats in the House to "Mancino's Best Seats In the House." Mancino's Best Seats holds between 10 - 20 people and includes unlimited Fan Deck food, Mancino's famous Grinders, dessert from Dessert First, 4 domestic beer tickets per person, an announcement recognizing your group over the PA system, and a message on the RCU display board.

Mancino's Best Seats in the House along with the other Group Outing spaces at Carson Park are booking up FAST for the 2023 season! Secure your spot today by emailing tickets@eauclaireexpress.com or calling our office at (715) 839 - 7788.

View our Group Outing spaces here: https://northwoodsleague.com/eau-claire-express/tickets/group-tickets/

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.