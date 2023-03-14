DL Outfielder Signs with Larks; 7 Total DL Players Announced

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce that outfielder Ryker Billingsley will play for the Larks in 2023.

Ryker is a redshirt freshman currently playing for the University of California Riverside. Prior to playing for the Highlanders, he spent his high school career playing for the Chino Hills High School Huskies.

Billingsley spent the summer of 2022 playing for the Casper Spuds, a team in the Independence League. Over the course of the summer, he racked up 19 hits, 9 RBIs, and a batting average of .260. Billingsley was a huge contributor to the victory over the Badlands Big Sticks, where he earned 3 RBIs to help lift the Spuds to a 9-3 win.

"We're super excited to have Ryker on the team this year," said Larks Head Coach Will Flynt. "Not only is he going to bring Division I experience and skill, but summer league experience as well."

Billingsley will join the Larks outfield for the Larks 2023 season alongside newcomer Jakob Simons from California State University Northridge.

"We are so happy to have another player joining us this year that has summer league experience," Larks Owner and General Manager John Bollinger said. "Experience in any summer ball league brings a veteran presence and understanding to the locker room."

The Larks 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the Duluth Huskies.

