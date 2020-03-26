Important NoticeÃ¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂÃ¯Â»Â¿Ã¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂÃ¢ÂÂ

San Bernardino County and Riverside Country are asking for YOUR help in support of donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The 66ERS are partnering with Riverside University Health System, County of San Bernardino, and Loma Linda University Health to collect these needs for our Counties.

A DROP-OFF date is set for Thursday APRIL 2, 2020 from

10:00AM- 4:00 PM at The San Manuel Stadium.

Help Us help our Local Communities, Hospitals, Healthcare Workers, and First Responders.

The County in prioritizing the needs for the following: Respirator Masks, Face Shields, Surgical Gowns, Gloves, Eye Protection, Disinfecting Wipes, Hand Sanitizer (60% alcohol minimum), and Ventilators.

Donations from all professions are accepted for instance, Tattoo Shops, Dentist, Construction, Pest Control.

We will Coordinate with you by meeting you at the stadium. Once you are ready to drop off the items, you can call the main line located below or coordinate with us on Social Media and we will Pick up your donations from your vehicle.

No Contact Will Be Made. Riverside and San Bernardino Counties greatly appreciate any donation given as they will be put to good use.

