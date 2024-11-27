Illumination Gingerbread House Competition Set for December 9th

November 27, 2024 - International League (IL)

Allentown, Pennsylvania (November 27, 2024) - Break out your best icing and gumdrops because Illumination is hosting its first ever Gingerbread House Competition on December 9th!

Illumination guests are welcome to bring their (pre-made) Gingerbread House creations to Coca-Cola Park on December 9th for an epic competition featuring four different age brackets:

Gumdrop: 8 and Under

Butterscotch: 9-12

Candy Cane: 13-16

Licorice: 17 and Up

Gingerbread Houses will be brought to Illumination pre-assembled and may be in any shape, form, or design that the creator thinks will give them the best opportunity to win! The Gingerbread Houses should be dropped off at Illumination from 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. the day of the event. Guests will have the opportunity to view the Gingerbread Houses until 8:15 p.m. when Illumination staff will judge and determine winners.

Each 1st place winner in each age bracket will get a $50 cash prize! Prizes will also be awarded in the form of 2025 IronPigs tickets and first pitch opportunities for an IronPigs game! Each participant bringing a Gingerbread House for entry will receive free admission to Illumination that night (additional family members will need to purchase separate tickets).

To register for the Gingerbread House competition please fill out the form linked HERE.

Illumination is a walk-thru Holiday Lights experience hosted by the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park with over ONE MILLION lights, where you'll be immersed in a winter wonderland featuring dazzling themed light displays, synchronized shows, and festive activities. Illumination begins on runs all the way thru January 4th, 2025! For more information on Illumination and to get tickets, visit illuminationlv.com

Come enjoy Coca Cola Park like never before. Immerse yourself in captivating, themed light displays and stunning synchronized shows that enchant and delight. In addition to the walk-thru lights show, Illumination features nightly Santa and Elsa appearances for photo opportunities, s'mores stations, fire pits, igloos, Santa's workshop (where you can do crafts and write a letter to Santa!), a vendor village, a humongous 30-foot Christmas tree, and Santa's Polar Express rideable train!

