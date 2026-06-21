Ignite Take Game 3 on the Road against Honey Bees

Published on June 21, 2026 under Northwoods League Softball (NWLS)

Wausau Ignite News Release







MINOT, ND. - Taylor Liebelt, moved from last in the order to first, picked up where she left off Saturday, and started the game with a triple. Marley Teasley followed with a walk to put runners on the corners before an attempt at a double steal that put Teasley at second and kept Liebelt at third. Megan McGinnis loaded the bases following a walk. Mia Johnson brought home two on a ground rule double for the Ignite to take a 2-0 first-inning lead. Riley Stiles would once again take the circle for the Ignite. Quinn Marnocha would go airborne with an incredible diving catch to keep the Ignite up.

To start inning two, Morgan Smith found herself a single and reached third on a Marley Teasley bloop single. Megan McGinnis found another RBI single to extend the Ignite lead to close the second up 3-0. On only four pitches fromStiles, the Ignite defence took the Honey Bees 1-2-3 to enter the third.

The offense ended up going 3 up, 3 down, and the Honey Bees left two runners stranded to close the third inning.

With one out, Quinn Marnocha drew a walk to reach first and swim around the throwdown to gain a stolen base. Marley Teasley gained another hit and RBI on the series and reached third following a wild throw to extend the lead 4-0. The Honeybees once again stranded a runner on base to remain scoreless.

Brynn Daniel reached first after being hit by a pitch and stole second to put a runner in scoring position. Mia Johnson's at-bat would end in a walk, and Daniel would reach third on a Gabriella Sosa sacrifice fly. Mia Johnson, caught in a pickle stealing second, saw Minot miss the tag on Johnson and allow Daniel to get home. Riley Schwisow advanced to first after being plunked, with both her and Johnson advancing into scoring position after a wild pitch. Morgan Smith would stay hot at the plate, bringing home Johnson and Schwisow on a 2RBI single. Another RBI double for Taylor Liebelt set the score 8-0. Stiles and the defense once again made quick work of the Honey Bees, keeping them scoreless through 5.

Brynn Daniel struck her third home run of the season in the form of a 1-out bomb to left. Mia Johnson followed with a walk but was stranded to settle the middle of six at 9-0. Two home runs by the Honey Bees put the game within 4 for Minot. After Riley Stile struck out two, she would be relieved by Maya Rudy. A play at the plate would close the inning, Wausau still up 9-5.

The Ignite went scoreless in the top of the final frame. The Honey Bees would threaten again with another 2 runs. Mia Johnson ended the game laying out for the final out.

Stats and Facts

Brynn Daniel smacked her third homer of the season to tie Marley Teasley with the team lead.

Megan McGinnis stays tied for the league lead in doubles at 6.

Wausau holds the second most runs scored in the league with 84 and the second most stolen bases with 19.

Coming Up

The Ignite face the Honey Bees once more on the road, with game four on Monday the 22nd at 6:35 pm on Flo Sports.

You can stay up to date with the Ignite by visiting ignitesoftball.com and catching all games live on Flo Sports or select games on All Women's Sports Network.







Northwoods League Softball Stories from June 21, 2026

Ignite Take Game 3 on the Road against Honey Bees - Wausau Ignite

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