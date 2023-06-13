Idaho Steelheads Announce Protected Player List

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today the club's protected list for the 2023-24 season.

The Idaho Steelheads protected 24 players including:

Goaltenders (3)

Josh Boyko

Jake Kupsky

Matt Jurusik

Defensemen (8)

Patrick Kudla

Matt Register

Casey Johnson

Cody Haiskanen

Nicholas Canade

Darren Brady

Michael Prapavessis

Demetrios Koumontzis

Forwards (13)

Ty Pelton-Byce

Jade Miller

A.J. White

William Knierim

Justin Misiak

Colton Kehler

Wade Murphy

Zach Walker

Jack Becker

Zane Franklin

Janis Svanenbergs

Shawn McBride

Mason Mitchell

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2022-23 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2022-23, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2022-23 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2022-23.

