IceHogs Add Scoring Touch in Forward Christopher Wilkie

Forward Christopher Wilkie with Colorado College

(Rockford IceHogs) Forward Christopher Wilkie with Colorado College

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, announced today that forward Christopher Wilkie has signed a one-year AHL deal with the club for the 2020-21 season.

Wilkie, 24, recently completed a four-year collegiate career at Colorado College (2018-20) and the University of North Dakota (2015-17) totaling 69 points (35 goals, 34 assists) in 116 games and claimed a National Championship with North Dakota in 2016. Last season, the Omaha, Nebraska, native led Colorado College with 31 points and 23 goals to earn a spot on the NCHC Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

Before reaching the NCAA ranks, the 6-foot, 185-pound forward skated with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL (2013-15), U.S. National Development Team (2012-13) and Lincoln Stars (2011-12) adding 105 points (59 goals, 46 assists) in 155 games and led the league with 35 goals in 2014-15, earning him a USHL Second Team All-Star selection. Wilkie was selected in the sixth round (162 overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

To date, the IceHogs have added 10 players to the 2020-21 roster including Wilkie, Mathew Thompson (Aug. 25), Mitchell Fossier (signed Jun. 26), Jack Ramsey (Apr. 30), D.J. Busdeker (Apr. 23), Riley McKay (Apr. 9), Tom Aubrun (Apr. 6), Garret Mitchell (Apr. 3), Gabriel Gagne (Mar. 9) and Dmitry Osipov (Mar. 9). Forward Dylan McLaughlin begins the second season of his two-year AHL deal.

