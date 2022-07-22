Ice Flyers Stuff the Bus with UWWF

July 22, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - On Thursday, the Pensacola Ice Flyers helped United Way Of West Florida with their back to school supply drive, Stuff The Bus. From 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Ice Flyers staff were at the Walmart in Tiger Point collecting supplies and donations for Escambia and Santa Rosa county schools to ensure students are equipped with the tools they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.

The supply list that was provided to shoppers included simple items like crayons, calculators, and notebooks. The community event was held at multiple Walmarts located throughout Escambia and Santa Rosa County.

Our staff is committed to supporting our local community any way we can. This is just the start of the journey to give back to the community that has given so much to us. UWWF put on a great event and we were happy to lend a helping hand.

United Way of West Florida is a local 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that unites non-profit agencies, organizations, businesses, and people to fight for the health, education and financial stability of every person in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Fans can learn more about United Way of West Florida by visiting their website at uwwf.org or make donations to their inititiaves here.

The Ice Flyers would like to thank our season ticket holders, Tammy and David Wehmeier for coming out and helping volunteer. If you are interested in helping with the Ice Flyers community initiatives by volunteering please email Emily at Emily@IceFlyers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2022

Ice Flyers Stuff the Bus with UWWF - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.