Ice Bears Grab Series Lead

Knoxville, TN Stanislav Dzakhov scored the game-winning goal at 3:10 of the third period, Hayden Stewart made 32 saves and the Knoxville Ice Bears beat the Macon Mayhem 3-1 to take game one of their opening round President's Cup playoff series.

Knoxville took advantage of a 5-on-3 to strike first when Lucas Bombardier's shot from the high slot was blocked before Stefan Brucato cleaned up the rebound to give the Ice Bears a 1-0 lead at 18:03 of the first.

Dzakhov put the Ice Bears ahead for good when a loose puck in front of Macon's crease wasn't cleared and he put it between the pads of Kevin Entmaa to give Knoxville a 2-0 edge.

Macon got one back on the power play at 7:23 with a redirect goal from Derrick Sutliffe, but Scott Cuthrell tallied an empty netter to erase any hopes of a Mayhem comeback.

Brucato finished with a goal and two assists. Bombardier also had a pair of assists.

The series continues with game two in Macon Saturday night at 7:30. Join Ice Bears fans at Stefano's at Turkey Creek for the official road game viewing party. If Macon wins then game three would be Sunday night at 7 in Knoxville.

