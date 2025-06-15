"I Love You Brother." #ufl @gatorade
June 15, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
D.C. Defenders YouTube Video
#UFL
Check out the D.C. Defenders Statistics
United Football League Stories from June 15, 2025
- Panthers Fall To Defenders in UFL Title Game - Michigan Panthers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. Defenders Stories
- Defenders Roll to 2025 UFL Championship, 58-34
- DC Defenders Head Coach Shannon Harris Named 2025 UFL Buddy Teevens Coach of the Year
- DC Defenders' Fred Kaiss Named 2025 UFL Assistant Coach of the Year
- Taua, D.C. Defense and Turner Named OurSports Central UFL Players of the Week
- Defenders Top Battlehawks 36-18, Advance to UFL Championship