I-Cubs Announce 2019 Field Staff

January 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





The Chicago Cubs today announced the Iowa Cubs' 2019 field staff, with many familiar faces returning to Des Moines. Manager Marty Pevey will lead the I-Cubs for the seventh-consecutive season, with Pitching Coach Rod Nichols, Hitting Coach Desi Wilson, Athletic Trainers Ed Halbur and Mike McNulty, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Ryan Clausen also returning to the staff. The lone newcomer is Hitting Coach Keoni De Renne.

Pevey enters his 36th season in baseball and 23rd as a coach. He is the longest tenured manager in Iowa history. On April 12, 2018, Pevey collected his 1,000th career managerial victory, while also becoming the winningest manager in Iowa history with his 356th victory at the head of the club. He is 404-448 overall as an I-Cub. A Georgia native, Pevey was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 19th round of the 1982 draft. He debuted with the Montreal Expos on May 16, 1989 and appeared in 13 games in his only big league season.

Nichols begins his fourth season with the Iowa Cubs and his 20th as a coach in professional baseball. Prior to joining the Cubs, Nichols served as the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen coach from 2013-15, and was a pitching coach in the team's minor league system for 13 seasons. As a player, Nichols appeared in parts of seven big league seasons, primarily with Cleveland, and posted a 4.43 ERA (203ER/412.2IP) through 100 games.

Wilson returns for his third full season with the I-Cubs and his 12th in the Cubs organization. He also served a short stint as Iowa's hitting coach in 2009. Wilson previously acted in a similar role with Rookie League Mesa (2010), Chicago's Single-A affiliate (2011-12), and Double-A Tennessee (2013-16). Wilson logged 11 minor league seasons as a player and followed with five seasons in independent ball. He appeared in 41 games for the San Francisco Giants in 1996, hitting .271 with two home runs.

De Renne joins the Cubs' organization after spending the last three seasons as a minor league hitting coach in Pittsburgh's system - most recently with the Double-A Altoona Curve. De Renne was selected by Atlanta in the 12th round of the 2000 draft and played 11 professional seasons between the minor leagues and independent ball.

Clausen returns to Iowa for his sixth season as the team's strength and conditioning coach and his 10th season with the organization. He began his work with the Cubs' organization in 2010 working with Mesa (2010-11), Short-Season Boise (2012) and Tennessee (2013). Clausen is a Clinton, IA native.

Halbur begins his 17th season with the Cubs' organization and enters his fourth season with Iowa. Halbur worked with the I-Cubs from 2003-04 and began his second stint with the club in 2018. Halbur acted as an assistant athletic trainer for Chicago from 2005-17. In 2008, he, along with the Cubs Director of Athletic Training Mark O'Neal, was awarded the Major League Athletic Training Staff of the Year at the annual Winter Meetings. Prior to joining the Cubs, Halbur worked for the Tigers' organization from 1999-2002.

McNulty rounds out Iowa's field staff, entering his second season with Iowa and his sixth as a trainer in the Cubs' organization. Prior, McNulty served in the same capacity with Tennessee (2017), Single-A South Bend (2016), Short-Season Eugene (2015) and Mesa (2014). He previously served as an athletic trainer for the University of Kentucky and the River City Rascals of the Independent League.

The Iowa Cubs kick off their 2019 campaign on April 4 at Nashville. The team's home opener is slated for April 9 with a 6:38 p.m. first pitch against the New Orleans Baby Cakes. Season tickets for the 2019 season are available for purchase in-person at Principal Park or by calling 515-243-6111. Single-game tickets will go on sale in March. For all Iowa Cubs news, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.