Huskies Broadcast Win 'Webcasting Team Of The Year' For The Second Straight Season

November 2, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







Duluth, MN - The Duluth Huskies Broadcast staff were presented the 2021 Webcasting Team of the Year at the Fall Northwoods League Meetings. The Huskies are no strangers to being the webcasting team of the year. After an impressive win in 2019, the Huskies broadcasting team are now Webcasting Team of the Year for the second straight season.

With no season played in 2020 and an entirely new crew, Huskies Supervisor, Director, and Producer Shania Krause was excited to get back to work and defend her award. "Everyone knew about the (2019) award before the season started. I put it on the top shelf in the production booth, so a lot of us saw it every day, and it was motivating to see a goal to work towards from the beginning".

Krause in her 6th season with the team and 4th as supervisor and director had high expectations and goals for her crew for the 2021 season. With a focus on teamwork, her crew overcame some particularly challenging technology issues early on in the season and put together the broadcast Duluth is known for.

When asked about her crew this summer, Krause could not say enough good things about them, "I had an amazing staff who went above and beyond my expectations for this season. This wouldn't have happened without their hard work and commitment to the Huskies".

For this 2022 season, Huskies Fans don't forget to look behind the scenes to the sidelines, breezeways, or crows nest and admire the fantastic and talented team of interns and staff that make this broadcast possible. Don't forget to stay connected to the Huskies on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and duluthhuskies.com for all your Duluth Huskies news and updates.

