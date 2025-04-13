Huskies Bolster Pitching for 2025 Season

April 13, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

DULUTH, Minn. - With the start of the season approaching, the Duluth Huskies are continuing to build a strong foundation for the 2025 season. The team is excited to announce the addition of several new pitchers, who will help strengthen the Huskies' pitching staff as they prepare for another competitive summer in the Northwoods League.

Trey Castile, Simpson College

Trey Castile, a right-handed pitcher and senior at Simpson College, is set to take the mound for the Duluth Huskies this summer. Castile spent last summer in the Northwoods League, pitching for the Waterloo Bucks, where he threw 22.2 innings, started four games, and finished with a 4.37 ERA. Trey struck out 15 batters in his five appearances for Waterloo. A key contributor at Simpson College, Castile broke the career strikeout record with 263 strikeouts over his four seasons, a total he continues to build on this year. Off the field, Trey enjoys golfing and card games, and he's looking forward to experiencing a summer in Duluth. His favorite baseball memories include not only his on-field accomplishments but also the relationships he's built with teammates throughout his career.

Max Nelson, St. Thomas

Max Nelson, a right-handed pitcher in his first season at St. Thomas, is set to play for the Duluth Huskies this summer. Nelson prepped at Minnetonka High School, where he won back-to-back sectional titles. Outside of baseball, Max enjoys playing basketball, pickleball, and spending time on the lake during the summer. Nelson heard about the Duluth organization from longtime Huskies outfielder Joe Vos, who raved about his three summers with the team. After hearing about the great coaches, players, and devoted fanbase, Max is excited to be part of the Huskies this season.

Nate Vidlak, College of Idaho

Nate Vidlak, a right-handed pitcher from The College of Idaho, will join the Duluth Huskies this summer. Last season, Nate compiled a 4-4 record over 62.2 innings, striking out 50 batters. During his prep career at Hidden Valley, he was a two-time conference player of the year and led his team to an Oregon 4A state title in 2021, finishing the season with an impressive 0.17 ERA. Nate is excited to explore the Duluth area this summer and enjoys spending time outdoors. He looks forward to the opportunity to compete against top-tier talent in the Northwoods League.

Season tickets, punch cards, and 10-game packages for the 2025 Huskies season are available now. Information regarding the different packages can be found on our website's Tickets tab. Stay tuned for more details on single-game ticket sales, coming soon as we approach the start of the season!

