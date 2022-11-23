Huskies Announce New Broadcast Director

DULUTH, Minn - The Duluth Huskies have announced that UW-Whitewater grad Coby Brault will be the new head of their broadcasting department. The Janesville, Wisconsin native interned for the Huskies in the summer of 2021 before taking over as the Assistant GM for the now defunct Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. He is currently the Director of Gameday Operations for the Minot Minotauros of the NAHL. General Manager Greg Culver said this about the new hire; "Coby brings years of experience to the Huskies in both the broadcast and webcast areas, Coby was also involved with the 2021 award winning webcast team. We expect nothing but great things from not only him but also his department for the 2023 season and beyond." Culver also added "Coby's attention to detail and drive will make this an exciting year to follow the Huskies as he's driven to bring the best possible broadcast to the Northland game in and game out." When Brault was asked about the new position, his excitement was apparent. "When I had the opportunity to intern for the Huskies a few summers ago, that unlocked a lot of opportunities for me in the world of sports. To be able to come back and to continue to build on what Shania Krause and her past teams were able to accomplish is a full circle moment that I couldn't be more excited about." The Huskies have won 2 out of the last 3 broadcast team of the year awards (2019 and 2021). Internships within the broadcast department are still available!

