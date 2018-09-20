Hurricane Florence Collection Drive Set for September 26th at BB&T Ballpark

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - On Wednesday, September 26th from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Charlotte Knights and Entercom Charlotte will collect cases of bottled water and boxes of diapers at BB&T Ballpark for those impacted in North Carolina and South Carolina by Hurricane Florence. The entire collection drive will also receive support from Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

"It is very important to us that we help those in need," stated Dan Rajkowski, Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer. "Two years ago, our partnership with Entercom Charlotte raised nearly 125,000 critically-needed items for those impacted by Hurricane Matthew. We are very pleased to partner with Entercom Charlotte this time to lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Florence."

Wednesday's collection drive will take place at the main gates of BB&T Ballpark. Fans can use MLK Jr. Blvd. as a "drop-off" point. Members of the Charlotte Knights front office will be available throughout the day to collect all donated items. Radio personalities and staff from News Talk 1110 WBT, 107.9 The Link, and WFNZ will also be on-site.

"1110am/99.3fm WBT is proud to partner with the Charlotte Knights to help those in need who have suffered from the hurricane," stated Matt Hanlon, Entercom Charlotte SVP Market Manager. "With the largest signal in Carolina, WBT serves as a beacon for those that need emergency information. We want to help in any way we can."

Additionally, Charlotte Knights Charities will donate a portion of the proceeds of any Uptown Rundown 5K registrations utilizing the coupon code ONECAROLINA to hurricane relief efforts. To register for the race, go to CharlotteKnights.com/UptownRundown. The Uptown Rundown will be held at BB&T Ballpark on Saturday, September 29th at 5:30 p.m.

For more details on the September 26th collection drive, or to make a monetary donation, please visit CharlotteKnights.com.

