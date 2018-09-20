Lavarnway to Receive Community Service Honor

INDIANAPOLIS - Representing the Indianapolis Indians as an All-Star both on and off the field, catcher Ryan Lavarnway will be recognized this weekend in Pittsburgh for his work beyond the ballpark. The journeyman has been selected as Indy's 2018 Pirates Community Commitment Award winner.

Lavarnway led all Indians players by dedicating 32 volunteer service hours to the Indianapolis community. One honoree is chosen from every affiliate in the Pirates farm system each season.

The Burbank, Calif. native devoted time to the Indy Public Library, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana, The Children's Museum, Riley Children's Hospital, Together We Rise, Regions Financial (Youth Field Trip), Indianapolis Zoo, Shepherd Community Center, IndyHumane and Tri-West High School.

Instituted in 2008, the Pirates Community Commitment Program (PCCP) helps each player in the Pirates organization understand the personal and professional growth opportunities linked to community service, as they are viewed as role models or potential leaders.

On the field, Lavarnway had an exceptional year both at and behind the plate for Indy, eventually leading to a well-deserved September call-up. He was selected as an International League midseason All-Star, the second IL All-Star honor of his career (also: 2012) and third midseason selection overall. He finished his Triple-A campaign with a .288 average, nine homers, 33 RBI and an .860 OPS while throwing out 44.1% (15 of 34) of basestealers. He has recorded a hit in each of his two at-bats with the Pirates this month, including a walk-off single in the 11th inning that gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

PCCP winners will be honored in an on-field ceremony at Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Friday, Sept. 21, prior to the Pirates hosting the Milwaukee Brewers at 7:05 p.m.

