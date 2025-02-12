Huntsville City Football Club Signs Midfielder Philip Mayaka

February 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Philip Mayaka ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"Philip is a culture setter and a proven winner in MLS NEXT Pro," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "We are confident his leadership, technical ability and mentality will be a huge asset to our group as we strive for team success in 2025."

Mayaka joins Huntsville City FC after spending the last two seasons with Eastern Conference rival Crown Legacy FC, where he made 45 appearances and 43 starts in all competitions, scoring one goal and recording two assists. Prior to joining Crown Legacy, Mayaka was the third overall pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas by the Colorado Rapids. During his time in Colorado, he made 18 appearances with MLS NEXT Pro side Rapids 2 and 19 appearances on loan with USL Championship Side Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

Collegiately, Mayaka played two seasons at Clemson University. As a Tiger, the Kenyan made 32 appearances and scored two goals while earning Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year, All-ACC First Team, and All-America Second Team while being named a semi-finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy in 2019. As a youth, Mayaka played in the Orlando City SC academy, making 16 appearances and scoring nine goals in two seasons.

PHILIP MAYAKA

Position: Midfielder

Height:5'7"

Weight:135 lbs

Birthdate: Nov. 30, 2000

Age:24

Birthplace: Nairobi, Kenya

Nationality: Kenya

Last Club: Crown Legacy FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

