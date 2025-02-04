Huntsville City Football Club Signs Forwards Malik Henry-Scott and Gio Miglietti

February 4, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signings of forward Malik Henry-Scott on loan from Lexington SC and forward Gio Miglietti ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

"Malik is an exciting profile with his versatility across the front line," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "He has great pace, a consistent goal threat and a winning mentality. Gio is a proven quality striker in MLS NEXT Pro. His ability to score goals, bring others into play and set the tone out of possession are all qualities that we look for in a striker."

Henry-Scott joins Huntsville City FC on loan from USL Championship side Lexington SC, where he signed this offseason. Prior to joining Lexington, the forward played for North Texas SC as a homegrown player for parent club FC Dallas and was teammates with fellow Boy in Blue Tyshawn Rose. In the Lone Star State, Henry-Scott made 24 appearances and 11 starts, scoring four goals with three assists as North Texas SC won the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup.

Prior to his time in MLS NEXT Pro, Henry-Scott had a standout career with the FC Dallas Academy and collegiately at the University of Tulsa, where he made 37 starts, amassing 17 goals and seven assists over that time.

Miglietti comes to the Rocket City after two seasons with MLS NEXT Pro side Tacoma Defiance, where he was teammates with HCFC's Blake Bowen. With Defiance, the 25-year-old made 47 appearances and 11 starts, scoring 14 goals and recording three assists in 1,600 minutes of action.

Prior to joining Tacoma, Miglietti spent four seasons at the University of Washington, where he was a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree while recording 19 goals and seven assists. He also spent time as a youth in the Seattle Sounders Academy, appearing in 19 matches and earning call-ups to Sounders FC 2 as an amateur in 2018.

MALIK HENRY-SCOTT

Position: Forward

Height:5'10"

Weight:174 lbs

Birthdate: Nov. 28, 2001

Age:23

Birthplace: Plano, Texas

Nationality: United States, Jamaica

Parent Club: Lexington SC (USL Championship)

GIO MIGLIETTI

Position: Forward

Height:6'0"

Weight:185 lbs

Birthdate: Sept. 5, 1999

Age:25

Birthplace: Hawthorne, California

Nationality: United States, Uruguay

Last Club: Tacoma Defiance (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF FEB. 4, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Erik Lauta

Defenders: Blake Bowen, Kessy Coulibaly, Jordan Knight, and Tyshawn Rose

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Alan Carleton, Christian Koffi, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz

Forwards: Real Gill, Malik Henry-Scott, and Gio Miglietti

