Huntsville City Football Club Announces Marshall the Cosmic GOAT as Club's Mascot

February 24, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club unveiled today its mascot, Marshall the Cosmic GOAT, and its 2025 primary "Rocket City Roots Kit" during an event at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. The mascot is inspired by the Capricorn constellation, while the new primary kit celebrates Huntsville's history and the legacy the city has in the region.

"Marshall the Cosmic GOAT is an exciting addition to the Huntsville City FC family," said Chad Emerson, Managing Director of Business Operations. "Donning our new 'Rocket City Roots Kit,' our new mascot is set to add a new layer of enthusiasm, intrigue, and entertainment at Wicks Family Field this season and in the years to come."

Capricornus Cosmicus, the Horned Goat of the Cosmos, was only a constellation until a clerical error from a government memo challenging scientists to "go to space" led the International Space and Aeronautics Group to put a GOAT in space. A simple farm goat from Huntsville went through vigorous training to withstand the final frontier. Put in the cold void by scientists in the middle of the race for space, Marshall the Cosmic GOAT embraced his new life and began grazing the stars.

A mysterious creature that borders on the mythical, Marshall has seen the farthest parts of the galaxy (where only the Greatest of All Time can survive!) His adventures across the cosmos have been exciting, but he figured it was time to go home. He climbed aboard his rocket, ready for the rural Alabama countryside he called home so many years ago. Upon his return, his rocket landed at Wicks Family Field instead of his home pasture! He worked out a deal with the groundskeepers, allowing him to munch on the grass in place of a lawnmower while he gets to rest his head at his new home.

The one thing his rocket picked up in space was soccer, so he spends every second he is not grazing cheering on the Boys in Blue. Fans will be able to find Marshall the Cosmic GOAT at every HCFC home match, kicking it around Huntsville, or keeping the grass of Wicks Family Field at perfect length.

Marshall made his debut by donning the "Rocket City Root Kit," which embodies the essence of what makes Huntsville a truly special place. The kit is a tribute to the city's innovation and community. Huntsville is a melting pot of dreams, ideas, and aspirations that is constantly growing and developing, much like the Boys in Blue. The club is made up of players from around the country and world, but they are united through the match to play for HCFC.

The front features a custom jock tag featuring a rocket with deep tree roots, symbolizing how the city's ambitions have always been grounded in its rich heritage. The top neck features the word "Twickenham," a nod to Huntsville's first official name and serving as a reminder to the city's transformation from historic beginnings to a hub of progress and exploration.

The club's official banking partner, Renasant Bank, returns for a third season as the team's official front of jersey sponsor, with its wordmark proudly displayed across the chest.

The "Rocket City Roots Kit", as well as merchandise featuring Marshall the Cosmic GOAT, will soon be available for sale online at HuntsvilleCityFCShop.com, and will be available for purchase at the team store at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium starting Friday, March 28 at 5 p.m. CT at the team's home opener against Philadelphia Union II.

