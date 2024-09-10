Huntsville City FC Update

September 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will face Atlanta United 2 for the third and final time this season on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. CT at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can watch the game at the club's official watch party at Innerspace Brewing Company (2414 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805).

Parent club Nashville Soccer Club will also face Atlanta United FC this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Huntsville City FC at Orlando City B (Sunday, Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. CT)

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

Nashville SC at Atlanta United FC

6:30 p.m. CT

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app

Radio: 104.5 The Zone

Sunday, Sept. 1

Huntsville City FC at Atlanta United 2

2 p.m. CT

Fifth Third Bank Stadium

MLS Season Pass on AppleTV

Watch Party: Innerspace Brewing Company (2414 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville, AL 35805)

Post-match media availability featuring Head Coach Chris O'Neal and players:

Via Zoom Link|Meeting ID: 864 6251 5875

MEDIA NOTES:

Huntsville City FC:

will play Atlanta United 2 for the third time this season

is 1W-3L-0D, 0SOW all-time against Atlanta United 2

won its only game at Atlanta United 2 4-2 on July 23, 2023

have conceded two or fewer goals in six straight matches

Jony Bolaños leads the team in goals (seven), assists (five), shots on goal (19), and minutes played (2,029)

Joey Skinner made his 40th appearance all-time for Huntsville City FC on Sept. 8 vs. Inter Miami CF II, becoming the third player to reach the milestone (Jony Bolaños, Ollie Wright)

Tristan Tropeano made his Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium debut on Sept. 8 vs. Inter Miami CF II

Ollie Wright served as team captain for the first time on Sept. 8 vs. Inter Miami CF II

