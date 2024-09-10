Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to Host Second Annual "Socctoberfest" and Holiday 5K

Huntsville, Ala. - Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium officials announced today the second-annual Socctoberfest and Holiday 5K and 10K events, taking place this fall.

After a successful first year for both of these events, we are excited to see what year two brings for Socctoberfest and the Holiday 5K, said Chad Emerson, Managing Director of Business Operations. We are looking forward to transporting fans to Germany with Socctoberfest, while welcoming veteran and new runners alike to race in the Holiday 5K and 10K.

Huntsvillians can head to the Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to enjoy Yellowhammer brews and soccer views at the decorated beer garden every Thursday starting Sept. 19. From 4 - 8 p.m. CT, Socctoberfest nights include exclusive HCFC giveaways, entertainment on the stadium's video board, and traditional German food and drink. Socctoberfest nights are free to attend, and alcohol is available for purchase.

On Dec. 8, runners are welcome to The Joe to race in the second annual Holiday 5K, and new this year, a 10K. The event features holiday fun for the family, a special Huntsville City FC scarf for participants, and a unique opportunity to run the pitch. The top three men and women and Masters men and women (ages 50 and older) will all receive prizes. After the race, everyone will get to enjoy finish line refreshments and are welcome to stay for a post-run celebration with food and beverages available for purchase, as well as a visit from Santa Claus.

