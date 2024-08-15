Huntsville City FC to Host Star Wars Night on Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m. CT

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will host New York Red Bulls II on Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by Huntsville Utilities.

Here are five things to know about Saturday's match, airing on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Fans will be transported to a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away on Saturday night at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite Star Wars™ merchandise or as their favorite character. Special items will be available for sale at the team store, and a portion of the ticket proceeds will go towards the Downtown Rescue Mission, an organization helping people by providing daily meals, emergency services, medical clinics, and community outreach to those in need in North Alabama and South Tennessee.

The Boys in Blue are unbeaten all-time in the month of August at The Joe, posting a 3W-0L-2D, 1SOW record. That includes last week's 1-0 win over Chattanooga FC.

Goalkeeper Bryan Dowd kept the first clean sheet of his Huntsville City FC and professional career last Saturday. The shutout was also the first clean sheet of Huntsville's season.

Forward Jonathan Pérez made an instant impact in his Huntsville City FC debut, scoring in the 8th minute after a Will Perkins cross to give him his first goal of the season and Huntsville the winning goal of a 1-0 victory over Chattanooga FC. He's the second Huntsville player to score in a debut this season, joining forward Woobens Pacius, who scored in his debut on June 8 vs. Crown Legacy FC.

Midfielder Jony Bolaños is the only Boy in Blue to appear and start every match in 2024. He is one of only 10 players to start in every match for a MLS NEXT Pro team this season.

