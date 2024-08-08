Huntsville City FC to Host "I Heart Huntsville" Night on Saturday, August 10

August 8, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club will host Chattanooga FC on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium, presented by Renasant Bank.

Here are five things to know about Saturday's match, airing on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV.

Head Coach Chris O'Neal will make his sideline debut for Huntsville City FC on Saturday. O'Neal officially took over as manager this week after serving as U-17 coach for Inter Miami CF for the past year.

Saturday night's match at The Joe will celebrate all things Rocket City. Attendees will get to enjoy and recognize many of their favorite destinations, officials, and celebrities. Following the final whistle, fans can enjoy the club's first ever fireworks show presented by the U.S. Marines Corps. The fireworks show will be the first at "The Joe" since the Huntsville Stars final season in 2014.

Huntsville will face Chattanooga for the third and final time this season. The Boys in Blue earned a 2-2 draw on March 16 at Finley Stadium, with goals from Adem Sipić and Ollie Wright. Huntsville fell 1-0 in the second meeting between the clubs on April 20 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium.

Midfielder Ethan O'Brien was nominated for MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchday 21 for his strike against Crown Legacy FC on Aug. 4. He is the first player to be nominated for the award this season.

Club captain Jony Bolaños will become the first Huntsville player all-time to start 40 matches for the Boys in Blue in his next start. The 26-year-old is one of two players to appear in 40 matches for Huntsville, alongside midfielder Ollie Wright.

