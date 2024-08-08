FC Cincinnati 2 vs. Toronto FC II Kickoff Moved to 8 p.m.

Kickoff for FC Cincinnati 2's match against Toronto FC II on Sept. 1 has been moved by one hour, and the match will now kick off at 8 p.m. ET. The match will air on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC Cincinnati 2 look to retain their lead atop the Eastern Conference as they return home on Friday, August 16, to take on Carolina Core FC at Scudamore Field. Tickets for the match can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App and with a SeatGeek account.

