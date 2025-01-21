Huntsville City FC Signs Goalkeeper Erik Lauta and Defender Tyshawn Rose

January 21, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club announced today the signings of goalkeeper Erik Lauta and defender Tyshawn Rose ahead of the 2025 season. The newest Boys in Blue become the fifth and sixth signings respectively in the lead up to Huntsville's third season of action.

"Erik is an exciting prospect for us as a goalkeeper, and we are delighted to add him to our group after his superb college season," said Matt Cairns, Huntsville City FC Director of Soccer Operations. "Tyshawn has been the standout left back in MLSNP over the last two seasons. He's a highly impressive human with great qualities to fit our system."

Lauta comes to Huntsville after finishing his collegiate career at the University of New Hampshire. In two seasons with the Wildcats, Lauta made 20 starts and had seven shutouts. In 2024, the 21-year-old had a 0.76 goals-against average and a .809 save percentage, helping him win 2024 America East Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and First-Team All-America East Honors. Prior to his time at UNH, Lauta spent two years at Tufts University, where he made 39 starts with 21 shutouts and 116 saves.

Rose joins the Boys in Blue following two years with North Texas SC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of FC Dallas. In two seasons in Texas, Rose made 30 appearances and 28 starts in all competitions, recording eight assists in 2,365 minutes of action. The 24-year-old also made three starts for North Texas SC in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs, helping his side win the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Cup. Before his professional career, the defender spent five seasons at Boston College. As a Golden Eagle, Rose made 75 appearances and 67 starts with seven assists in 5,640 minutes of action from 2018-2022.

ERIK LAUTA

Position: Goalkeeper

Height:6'3"

Weight:175 lbs

Birthdate: July 26, 2003

Age:21

Birthplace: Aptos, California

Nationality: United States

Last Club: University of New Hampshire (NCAA)

TYSHAWN ROSE

Position: Defender

Height:6'0"

Weight:154 lbs

Birthdate: Aug. 30, 2000

Age:24

Birthplace: East Hartford, Connecticut

Nationality: United States

Last Club: North Texas SC (MLS NEXT Pro)

HUNTSVILLE CITY ROSTER AS OF JAN. 21, 2024:

Goalkeepers: Erik Lauta

Defenders: Kessy Coulibaly, Jordan Knight, and Tyshawn Rose

Midfielders: Patrick Amarh, Alan Carleton, Christian Koffi, Ethan O'Brien, and Moisés Véliz

Forwards: Real Gill

