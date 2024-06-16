Huntsville City FC Falls to Chicago Fire II

June 16, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 4-0 against Chicago Fire II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. The Boys in Blue will be back in action next Sunday, June 23 when it visits FC Cincinnati 2 at 6 p.m. CT. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can gather at the official watch party at Back Forty Beer Company.

Notes:????????

Huntsville City?FC have had two players start every match this season:?Jony Bolaños and Fernando Ciceron

Jony Bolaños served as team captain for the eighth-straight match

Axel Picazo made his first Huntsville City FC start

Joey Skinner made his 30th all-time appearance for Huntsville City FC

Box Score:????????

Huntsville City FC (2W-8L-3D, 0SOW, 9 pts.) vs. Chicago Fire II (6W-2L-4D, 3SOW, 25 pts.)??????????????

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.?????

Final Score:????????

HCFC: 0????????

CHI II: 4?????????????

Scoring Summary:??????????

CHI II: David Poreba (pen.) 45'

CHI II: Christian Koffi (A: Peter Soudan) 66'

CHI II: David Poreba (A: Jason Shokalook) 83'

CHI II: Harold Osorio (pen.) 90+6'?????

Discipline:?????????????

CHI II: David Tchetchao Karo (caution) 39'

HCFC: Jony Bolaños (caution) 44'

HCFC: Joey Skinner (caution) 60'

CHI II: Jaylen Shannon (caution) 62'

CHI II: Juan Miguel Zapata Calle (caution) 81'

HCFC: Ollie Wright (caution) 90+4'

?Lineups:????????

HCFC Starters: Simon Jillson, Tomás Ritondale (Joey Skinner 46'), Fernando Ciceron, Faiz Opande, Joel Sangwa (Will Perkins 32'), Ollie Wright, Izzy Johnston, Ethan O'Brien (Isaiah Jones 72'), Jony Bolaños (C), Axel Picazo (Adem Sipić 72'), Forster Ajago (Woobens Pacius 60')

?Substitutes: Ben Martino, Scott Cheevers, Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez, Dominic Wilson????

CHI II Starters: Patrick Los, Omari Glasgow, Diego Konicks, Jaylen Shannon, Jean Diouf (Dylan Borso 59'), Charlie Heuer, Christian Koffi (Luka Prpa 67'), David Poreba, Sergio Oregel Jr. (Harold Osorio 66'), Peter Soudan (Juan Miguel Zapata Calle 73'), David Tchetchao Karo (Jason Shokalook 73')

Substitutes: Bryan Dowd, Romain Blake, Billy Hency

?Attendance: 4,219

