Huge INT Sparks An Edmonton Touchdown Drive I CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







The Edmonton Elks extend their lead with a strong offensive drive following a huge interception. Cody Fajardo connects with Julien-Grant for a touchdown, capping off the momentum-shifting play.







