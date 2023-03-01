Hudson Valley Renegades Hot Sheet, March 2023

AT THE BALLPARK

SERGIO SANTOS NAMED NEW MANAGER OF THE RENEGADES FOR 2023

MLB veteran becomes 18th manager in franchise history.

- Sergio Santos takes over after leading the FCL Yankees to the Florida Complex League Championship in 2022.

- Santos had a six-year MLB career as a pitcher from 2010-2015, spending time with the Chicago White Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.

- He is joined on the field staff by Pitching Coach Preston Claiborne, Hitting Coach Kevin Martir, and Defensive Coaches Rob Benjamin and Derek Woodley.

RENEGADES RELEASE 2023 PROMOTIONS SCHEDULE

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Night headlines a jam-packed slate of theme nights on tap for this season.

- Team will host star of MTV's Jersey Shore at the ballpark on Sept. 8 for a night including a bobblehead giveaway, special jersey and VIP meet-and-greet event.

- Renegades also hosting 20 giveaway nights, the most in team history, including the brand-new T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates at every Tuesday home game receive a unique Renegades t-shirt.

- Also new to the promo schedule this season is Dollar Dog Thursday presented by Sahlen's, where fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs all night, and three Kids Eat Free days presented by Hannaford Supermarkets.

RENEGADES SINGLE-GAME TICKETS GO ON SALE MARCH 5

Team to host Tailgate Party at the ballpark to celebrate the opening of single-game ticket sales with fun, games, and special deals.

- Renegades to commence selling tickets at noon on Sunday, March 5.

- Single-Game Ticket Tailgate Party will feature games to win prizes, music, and special in-person-only ticket deals. Fans purchasing tickets in-person as part of this event will receive a buy-one, get-one-free ticket for an April or May game (limit 4 per person).

- Fans can begin purchasing tickets in three ways -- in-person at the Renegades Ticket Office, online at www.hvrenegades.com, and over the phone by calling (845) 838-0094.

- Those who R.S.V.P. at www.hvrenegades.com will also qualify for a special bonus prize when they show up to Dutchess Stadium

IN THE COMMUNITY

RENEGADES TO HOST FIVE 'HELPING HUDSON VALLEY' COLLECTION DRIVES AT THE BALLPARK THROUGHOUT THE 2023 SEASON

Fans are encouraged to bring needed items to the ballpark on select dates throughout the year. The items collected and dates are:

- May 4 - Feminine Hygiene and Beauty Products

- June 4 - Pet Supplies

- July 23 - Children's Toys

- Aug. 22 - School Supplies

- Sept. 5 - Non-perishable food items

NEW COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING LAUNCHED FOR 2023

Renegades announced several new, highly-impactful programs designed to honor local heroes and provide opportunities for kids throughout the Hudson Valley to enjoy baseball.

- New programs include the Youth Field Betterment Program, the Education Program presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union, the Outstanding Student-Athlete Award and Community Star Award.

- Returning programs include We Care Wednesday and HOPE Week, both presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network, and the Veteran of the Game Program presented by AARP New York.

- The award-winning Veteran of the Game Program has been expanded from a half-season initiative to a full-season initiative for 2023.

- Applications being accepted by Marcella Costello, Renegades manager of community relations.

FOR YOUR PLANNING

UPCOMING EVENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Renegades will be making news throughout March

- Groundbreaking on new home clubhouse (to be completed in 2024).

- Assembly of temporary visiting clubhouse for 2023 season. Project undertaken by same company that has provided temporary clubhouses for the Field of Dreams Games and Little League Classic games.

- Phase One Construction unveiling (media will have opportunity to tour new facilities)

- End of March: 2023 Roster Announcement

- Early April: 2023 Renegades Media Day

- April 7: Opening Day 2023 vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers

