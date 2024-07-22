Sports stats



Edmonton Elks

How Did He Make this Unreal Catch?! #cfl #football

July 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


Hergy Mayala extends to catch a touchdown over two defenders
