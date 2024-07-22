Deshawn Stevens Released

July 22, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

RELEASED:

National defensive lineman Deshawn Stevens

