How Did He Hold Onto That?! UNREAL Grab!
March 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
#4 of our #top10 Plays by Canadians
#football #footballshorts #cfl
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from March 17, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.