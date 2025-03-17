Fanfest Presented by BCLC Returns to Kamloops on Saturday, May 24

March 17, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - BC Lions fans from across the province can mark their calendars for Saturday, May 24 as FanFest presented by BCLC returns to Hillside Stadium from 2:30-7:00 pm.

"FanFest is a marquee event on our calendar that helps us officially launch a new season while enabling our great fans to establish a connection to our team," said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

"We thank our great Lion fans and great partners at BCLC for making this event possible to execute."

FanFest begins with an open Lions practice as fans can see the 2025 roster continue to take shape while enjoying a variety of food and beverage options. Our younger fans will have the opportunity to take part in fun activities and games.

The Saturday of fun resumes with our Play with the Pros Clinic supported by Doman Building Materials, Leavitt Machinery, CARSTAR and Neptune Terminals from 6:00-6:45 pm followed by our player autograph session. Registration for the football skills clinic for kids aged 6-13 will open soon.

BC Lions Training Camp presented b y Sun Peaks Resort and the City of Kamloops begins with first-year Lions reporting to Hillside Stadium on Wednesday, May 7. Veterans arrive in the Tournament Capital on Saturday, May 10. A full training camp schedule will be released in early April.

