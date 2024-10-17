How DC Power's Katie Duong Is Improving Her Game at the Professional Level: Super League Game Week
October 17, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder are joined by DC Power FC midfielder Katie Duong, who talks about her transition from playing in college at Stanford to Minnesota Aurora in the USL W League to now at DC. She also discusses her experience with the Portland Thorns in the NWSL, working for a start-up company and her plans to coach after the end of her playing career. Witte and Crowder also recap DC's and Lexington SC's first wins of the season, and they preview the matches of Week 10, including the two matchups between Carolina Ascent FC and Brooklyn FC.
